Market Analysts see Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.49 during the day while it closed the day at $4.28. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Energy Focus to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on May 13.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting technologies, and who recently announced development of a range of UV-C disinfection products, will announce its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, premarket on May 13th and will hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:.

Energy Focus Inc. stock has also gained 11.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EFOI stock has declined by -10.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.56% and gained 6.20% year-on date.

The market cap for EFOI stock reached $17.46 million, with 3.49 million shares outstanding and 2.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 612.97K shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 1908945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

EFOI stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.20% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 279,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 71,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in EFOI stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 338,996 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 147,007 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 42,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 528,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,632 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 134,367 shares during the same period.