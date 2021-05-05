Market Analysts see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] falling to $63. Time to buy?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] plunged by -$3.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $41.98 during the day while it closed the day at $38.02. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT) a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced it will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 11th at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock has also loss -14.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADPT stock has declined by -32.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.66% and lost -35.70% year-on date.

The market cap for ADPT stock reached $5.48 billion, with 137.00 million shares outstanding and 128.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 1131254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $64.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, ADPT shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.81, while it was recorded at 42.09 for the last single week of trading, and 48.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.33 and a Gross Margin at +68.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.63.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.51. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$235,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 8.20%.

There are presently around $4,356 million, or 83.40% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 29,993,708, which is approximately -10.45% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 13,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.64 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $367.1 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 36.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 12,441,177 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,182 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 93,717,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,572,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,605,286 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,697 shares during the same period.