Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] – find out why.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] traded at a low on 05/04/21, posting a -0.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $83.94. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Raytheon Intelligence & Space to deploy airport screening equipment nationwide for TSA.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, will expand the deployment of checked baggage screening equipment to all federally managed airports nationwide under a five-year, $318 million contract with the Transportation Security Administration.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Through its longstanding partnership with TSA on critical passenger baggage screening and security procedures, Raytheon Intelligence & Space was previously responsible for installing new and upgrading existing checked baggage screening equipment in 155 airports in the Central U.S. region. Under this contract, the scope will expand to all of the approximately 430 federal airports across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9306843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $126.61 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 9306843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $91.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.86 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.89, while it was recorded at 83.45 for the last single week of trading, and 68.26 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.68%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $99,690 million, or 79.40% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,888,312, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,401,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.28 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 89,432,039 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 71,889,634 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 1,023,493,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,815,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,279,621 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 20,229,464 shares during the same period.