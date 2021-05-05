Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is 18.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] loss -7.00% or -0.21 points to close at $2.79 with a heavy trading volume of 10251587 shares. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Kosmos Energy to Host First Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on May 10, 2021.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced the following schedule for its first quarter 2021 results:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Earnings Release: Monday, May 10, 2021, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $2.96 and dropped to $2.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KOS points out that the company has recorded 180.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 10251587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.40 to $4.50, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $971 million, or 84.90% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 60,818,191, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,641,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.93 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $84.63 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 29.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 39,232,713 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 41,455,848 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 242,939,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,628,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,685,377 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,707 shares during the same period.