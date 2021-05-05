KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently 1.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 1.82% or 0.4 points to close at $22.40 with a heavy trading volume of 11010854 shares. The company report on May 4, 2021 that KeyBanc Capital Markets Adds Renewable Energy M&A Team to Expand Its Utilities, Power and Renewables Practice.

KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), announced the expansion of its Utilities, Power & Renewables Group through the addition of a six-person renewable energy investment banking team. This team has been a leading provider of strategic, merger and acquisition advisory services to the U.S. renewable energy industry and will further enhance and expand on KBCM’s leading North American project and syndicated finance practice serving the renewable energy industry.

Julian Bailliet, Timothy Beach, Ari Citrin and Oliver Janssen will join KBCM as managing directors, with Mark Dondero joining as a director and Bill Chamberlin joining as a vice president. The team will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

It opened the trading session at $21.91, the shares rose to $22.40 and dropped to $21.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded 72.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 11010854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.69.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.49. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.64. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $17,697 million, or 88.10% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,446,804, which is approximately -1.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,430,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.53 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 10.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 46,388,043 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 57,928,872 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 685,747,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 790,064,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,796,797 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,874 shares during the same period.