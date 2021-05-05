JP Morgan slashes price target on Constellium SE [CSTM] – find out why.

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] gained 7.78% on the last trading session, reaching $16.62 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Constellium SE to Host Earnings Call.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77352.

Constellium SE represents 137.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.38 billion with the latest information. CSTM stock price has been found in the range of $15.30 to $16.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CSTM reached a trading volume of 2124024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $18.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $14 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.50 and a Gross Margin at +9.76. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for CSTM is now 9.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Additionally, CSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellium SE [CSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellium SE posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellium SE go to 53.48%.

There are presently around $1,888 million, or 91.20% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,374,741, which is approximately 20.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 16,393,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.79 million in CSTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $116.88 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly -10.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 13,889,593 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 10,576,097 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 97,954,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,420,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,313,263 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,954 shares during the same period.