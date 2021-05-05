Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Stock trading around $63.64 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $63.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Johnson Controls to present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021 held virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:30a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 723.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.53 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $63.33 to $64.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 6186656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $65.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $52 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.48, while it was recorded at 63.25 for the last single week of trading, and 48.55 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 14.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $40,830 million, or 92.40% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 81,664,782, which is approximately -7.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,543,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 44,893,809 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 63,158,703 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 531,021,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,073,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,379,755 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 23,779,301 shares during the same period.