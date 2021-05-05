Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] moved up 21.72: Why It’s Important

Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ: HBP] price surged by 21.72 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Huttig Building Products, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77530.

A sum of 7397325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 70.20K shares. Huttig Building Products Inc. shares reached a high of $5.87 and dropped to a low of $4.75 until finishing in the latest session at $5.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Huttig Building Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huttig Building Products Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.16. With this latest performance, HBP shares gained by 30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 385.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.66 for Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huttig Building Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.12. Huttig Building Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Total Capital for HBP is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.84. Additionally, HBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] managed to generate an average of -$750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.78.Huttig Building Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huttig Building Products Inc. go to 14.00%.

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 42.30% of HBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBP stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 2,460,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,187,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.17 million in HBP stocks shares; and 22NW, LP, currently with $8.94 million in HBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ:HBP] by around 1,008,142 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 188,577 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,401,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,598,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,517 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 623 shares during the same period.