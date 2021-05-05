Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] stock Resumed by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $83

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.20%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Henry Schein Reports Record First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results from Continuing Operations.

Total net sales of $2.9 billion up 20.4% versus prior year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.16 versus prior-year GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.91.

Over the last 12 months, HSIC stock rose by 52.16%. The one-year Henry Schein Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.1. The average equity rating for HSIC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.45 billion, with 142.36 million shares outstanding and 140.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, HSIC stock reached a trading volume of 2272395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $73.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $70 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HSIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, HSIC shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.33 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.38, while it was recorded at 74.43 for the last single week of trading, and 66.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Henry Schein Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for HSIC is now 11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.94. Additionally, HSIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] managed to generate an average of $21,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

HSIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Henry Schein Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 14.43%.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,155 million, or 98.30% of HSIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,747,059, which is approximately -1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 13,378,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.17 million in HSIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $968.28 million in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly 6.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 10,473,856 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 9,338,550 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 117,397,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,209,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,270,905 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,371 shares during the same period.