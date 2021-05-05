Goldman lifts Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] surged by $4.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $54.97 during the day while it closed the day at $54.92. The company report on May 4, 2021 that SEE Reports Q1 2021 Results.

Sales Growth Accelerated Raising Full Year Outlook.

Net sales of $1.3 billion, up 8% as reported; up 6% constant currency Net earnings of $106 million, down 8%; EPS of $0.68, down 8% Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million, up 6%; Adjusted EPS of $0.78, up 7% Cash flow from operations of $80 million, up 95%.

Sealed Air Corporation stock has also gained 13.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEE stock has inclined by 26.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.72% and gained 19.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SEE stock reached $8.47 billion, with 155.20 million shares outstanding and 150.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, SEE reached a trading volume of 2639010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $54, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SEE stock trade performance evaluation

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.71. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.35, while it was recorded at 50.59 for the last single week of trading, and 43.14 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.71 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.87.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 21.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,225.16. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,193.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $29,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corporation posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 7.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,061 million, or 94.50% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,279,297, which is approximately -1.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,503,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.66 million in SEE stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $533.02 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly 14.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 12,902,660 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 15,845,856 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 112,041,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,789,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,731,651 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,626 shares during the same period.