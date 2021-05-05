Gartner Inc. [IT] Revenue clocked in at $4.10 billion, up 40.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Gartner Inc. [NYSE: IT] traded at a high on 05/04/21, posting a 14.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $225.49. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Gartner, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77579.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2705691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gartner Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for IT stock reached $19.82 billion, with 89.34 million shares outstanding and 86.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 612.23K shares, IT reached a trading volume of 2705691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gartner Inc. [IT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IT shares is $201.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gartner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Gartner Inc. stock. On February 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IT shares from 150 to 157.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gartner Inc. is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for IT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IT stock performed recently?

Gartner Inc. [IT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.81. With this latest performance, IT shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.91 for Gartner Inc. [IT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.07, while it was recorded at 202.85 for the last single week of trading, and 154.83 for the last 200 days.

Gartner Inc. [IT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gartner Inc. [IT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16 and a Gross Margin at +61.85. Gartner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.51.

Return on Total Capital for IT is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gartner Inc. [IT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.72. Additionally, IT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gartner Inc. [IT] managed to generate an average of $17,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Gartner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Gartner Inc. [IT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gartner Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gartner Inc. go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Gartner Inc. [IT]

There are presently around $16,268 million, or 95.50% of IT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,376,324, which is approximately -1.234% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,319,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in IT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in IT stock with ownership of nearly -2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gartner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Gartner Inc. [NYSE:IT] by around 4,358,577 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 4,981,449 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 73,067,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,407,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,525 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 397,974 shares during the same period.