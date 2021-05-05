EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved down -16.88: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] price plunged by -16.88 percent to reach at -$4.71. The company report on April 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ehang Holdings Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 19, 2021 – EH.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021)

A sum of 5242464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.34M shares. EHang Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $27.27 and dropped to a low of $22.80 until finishing in the latest session at $23.19.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.39. With this latest performance, EH shares dropped by -35.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.53, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -27.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.30% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AVIVA PLC with ownership of 108,205, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 83,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in EH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $1.01 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 434,684 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 10,767 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,218 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,492 shares during the same period.