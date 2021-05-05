Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $40.65 billion, up 19.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $1.67. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Dow Announces Full Redemption of All Outstanding 3.50% Notes Due October 2024 and 3.15% Notes Due May 2024.

The Dow Chemical Company (“TDCC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), announced a full redemption of its 3.50% Notes due October 2024 and of its 3.15% Notes due May 2024 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to an Indenture dated as of May 1, 2008 (as supplemented, the “Indenture”) between TDCC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. As of the date of issuance of the redemption notice, there was $1,019,048,000 aggregate principal amount of such Notes outstanding.

“This proactive liability management action, squarely aligned to Dow’s capital allocation priorities, will reduce gross debt by more than $1 billion and help ensure Dow maintains a strong and flexible capital structure across the economic cycle,” said Howard Ungerleider, president and CFO of Dow. “Upon completion, Dow’s annual interest expense will decrease by $35 million, and we will have no substantive long-term debt maturities due until the end of 2025.”.

A sum of 7024372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.37M shares. Dow Inc. shares reached a high of $66.27 and dropped to a low of $63.80 until finishing in the latest session at $66.22.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.56. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $65.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.35, while it was recorded at 64.13 for the last single week of trading, and 53.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,574 million, or 68.40% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,006,636, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,647,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.9 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,686,465 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 22,342,000 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 453,610,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,638,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,980,576 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,389,444 shares during the same period.