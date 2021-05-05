Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell -5.83% so far this year. What now?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] plunged by -$1.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.34 during the day while it closed the day at $22.14. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Danimer Scientific Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Continues to Investigate Potential Securities Fraud at Danimer Scientific.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danimer Scientific Inc. (“Danimer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNMR).

On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” concerning, among other things, Danimer’s claims that Nodax – a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets – breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” Danimer reportedly says its claims are factual, but at least one expert is cited as stating that making broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.” On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following the publication of The Wall Street Journal article, Danimer’s shares fell $6.43 per share, about 13%, to close at $43.55 per share.

Danimer Scientific Inc. stock has also loss -18.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNMR stock has declined by -49.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 101.46% and lost -5.83% year-on date.

The market cap for DNMR stock reached $1.98 billion, with 89.43 million shares outstanding and 35.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, DNMR reached a trading volume of 6240759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18.

DNMR stock trade performance evaluation

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.27. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -41.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.19, while it was recorded at 24.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.69 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $420 million, or 32.90% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,380,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 2,249,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.17 million in DNMR stocks shares; and CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $51.6 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 17,170,166 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 8,363,755 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,777,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,756,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,991,273 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,171,065 shares during the same period.