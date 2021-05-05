CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] gain 31.76% so far this year. What now?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] closed the trading session at $8.63 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.56, while the highest price level was $9.53. The company report on April 29, 2021 that CytomX Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until May 13, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.76 percent and weekly performance of -9.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 973.65K shares, CTMX reached to a volume of 3352869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTMX shares is $13.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CTMX shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTMX in the course of the last twelve months was 189.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CTMX stock trade performance evaluation

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, CTMX shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.43. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.77.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -63.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.94. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$225,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 247.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 156.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $368 million, or 74.70% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 5,576,471, which is approximately 56.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,805,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.15 million in CTMX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.88 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 2.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 5,493,097 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,157,770 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 30,118,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,769,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,004 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,431 shares during the same period.