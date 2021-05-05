Cohu Inc. [COHU] fell -3.51% so far this year. What now?

Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ: COHU] closed the trading session at $36.84 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.69, while the highest price level was $40.15. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Cohu Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Record first quarter revenue $225.5 million, up 11.4% quarter-over-quarter.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Gross margin of 45.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 45.6%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.51 percent and weekly performance of -19.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 742.68K shares, COHU reached to a volume of 1028107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cohu Inc. [COHU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHU shares is $61.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Cohu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cohu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on COHU stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COHU shares from 11 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohu Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHU in the course of the last twelve months was 105.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

COHU stock trade performance evaluation

Cohu Inc. [COHU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.88. With this latest performance, COHU shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Cohu Inc. [COHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.89, while it was recorded at 40.56 for the last single week of trading, and 32.01 for the last 200 days.

Cohu Inc. [COHU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohu Inc. [COHU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +37.23. Cohu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for COHU is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, COHU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cohu Inc. [COHU] managed to generate an average of -$4,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Cohu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cohu Inc. [COHU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cohu Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHU.

Cohu Inc. [COHU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,515 million, or 80.40% of COHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,359,112, which is approximately 2.243% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,589,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.38 million in COHU stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $101.4 million in COHU stock with ownership of nearly -6.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Cohu Inc. [NASDAQ:COHU] by around 5,023,653 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,874,332 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,685,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,583,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,827,190 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 562,168 shares during the same period.