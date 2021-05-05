Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] moved down -9.07: Why It’s Important

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: COGT] price plunged by -9.07 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Cogent Biosciences Appoints Evan Kearns as Chief Legal Officer.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, announced the appointment of Evan Kearns as Chief Legal Officer. In his new role, Mr. Kearns will oversee all corporate legal operations for Cogent Biosciences.

“I am excited to welcome Evan to the Cogent team as our Chief Legal Officer,” said Andrew Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Biosciences. “Evan’s expert counsel and proven leadership in advising life science companies will be invaluable as we initiate multiple clinical studies of CGT9486 this year while building a research pipeline of novel targeted therapies designed to help patients fighting genetically driven diseases.”.

A sum of 1341946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 372.86K shares. Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $8.93 and dropped to a low of $7.96 until finishing in the latest session at $8.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for COGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26.

COGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, COGT shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 407.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cogent Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.43. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -950.43.

Return on Total Capital for COGT is now -22.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.22. Additionally, COGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] managed to generate an average of -$4,987,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.70 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

COGT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COGT.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. [COGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 92.10% of COGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COGT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,188,750, which is approximately 60.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,920,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.15 million in COGT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $15.44 million in COGT stock with ownership of nearly 2127.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cogent Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Cogent Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:COGT] by around 25,628,969 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,453,388 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,079,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,161,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COGT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,326,427 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 206,365 shares during the same period.