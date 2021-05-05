ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] moved down -45.45: Why It’s Important

ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ: CCXI] closed the trading session at $26.63 on 05/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.20, while the highest price level was $48.66. The company report on May 5, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The FDA released a “Briefing Document” on May 4, 2021, concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan. The FDA document notes that the agency’s review team “has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the data” found in the Company’s application, and also holds concerns about “the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” Based on this news, shares of ChemoCentryx plunged by more than 45% on the same day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.99 percent and weekly performance of -42.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 478.46K shares, CCXI reached to a volume of 25313981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ChemoCentryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $60, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CCXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChemoCentryx Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

CCXI stock trade performance evaluation

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.06. With this latest performance, CCXI shares dropped by -46.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.31 for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.57, while it was recorded at 42.96 for the last single week of trading, and 55.74 for the last 200 days.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.03. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.31.

Return on Total Capital for CCXI is now -20.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, CCXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] managed to generate an average of -$416,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 376.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.ChemoCentryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChemoCentryx Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCXI.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,516 million, or 82.00% of CCXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCXI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,381,262, which is approximately 0.459% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,148,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.74 million in CCXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.95 million in CCXI stock with ownership of nearly 7.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ:CCXI] by around 7,631,296 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 5,853,000 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 43,447,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,931,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,450,623 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,703,765 shares during the same period.