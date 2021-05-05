Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Revenue clocked in at $644.30 million, down -8.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] traded at a low on 05/03/21, posting a -8.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $83.01. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Chegg Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Guidance.

Total Revenue Increased 51% Year-Over-Year.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3637701 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chegg Inc. stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $12.03 billion, with 128.98 million shares outstanding and 126.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 3637701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $112.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $85 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on CHGG stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CHGG shares from 100 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.80.

How has CHGG stock performed recently?

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.50. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.68, while it was recorded at 91.09 for the last single week of trading, and 84.13 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chegg Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $10,751 million, or 95.10% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 15,985,840, which is approximately 1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,006,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.69 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $800.27 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 13.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 17,408,181 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 15,030,605 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 97,077,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,516,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,637,578 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,616,292 shares during the same period.