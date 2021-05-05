Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] Stock trading around $15.09 per share: What’s Next?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPFH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.07%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Boston Private Shareholders Approve Merger with SVB Financial.

Transaction Expected To Close Mid-2021.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits, announced that based on proxies submitted to the independent inspector of election for the special meeting of shareholders held, preliminary voting results indicate that Boston Private shareholders have approved each of the proposals presented at the special meeting, including the company’s merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) (“SVB Financial”), pursuant to which Boston Private will merge with and into SVB Financial.

Over the last 12 months, BPFH stock rose by 107.85%. The one-year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.99. The average equity rating for BPFH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 82.29 million shares outstanding and 81.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.90K shares, BPFH stock reached a trading volume of 7911696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPFH shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPFH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPFH in the course of the last twelve months was 83.67.

BPFH Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, BPFH shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for BPFH is now 3.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.96. Additionally, BPFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] managed to generate an average of $57,190 per employee.

BPFH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPFH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. go to 10.18%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [BPFH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,105 million, or 94.00% of BPFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPFH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,038,188, which is approximately 0.806% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,493,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.33 million in BPFH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $83.65 million in BPFH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPFH] by around 14,993,304 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 10,833,685 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 50,264,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,091,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPFH stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,757,601 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,347,704 shares during the same period.