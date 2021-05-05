Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] fell -18.48% so far this year. What now?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] closed the trading session at $9.97 on 05/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.95, while the highest price level was $11.48. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Akoustis Locks Process Flow for Second Wafer Level Package for XBAW Filters.

New Packaging Solution Addresses the Small Form Factor Requirements for 5G Mobile and WiFi 6E Devices.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Packages Will Be Manufactured Both In-House and in Outside Supply Chain to Provide Rapid Prototyping and Flexible Capacity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.48 percent and weekly performance of -18.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 805.17K shares, AKTS reached to a volume of 1331782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

AKTS stock trade performance evaluation

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.74. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -28.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1789.83 and a Gross Margin at -196.87. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2018.99.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -58.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.65. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$354,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 39.60% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,215,865, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,624,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.19 million in AKTS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $10.47 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly -8.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 3,941,893 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,171,767 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,731,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,845,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,604 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 347,661 shares during the same period.