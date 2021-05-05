51job Inc. [JOBS] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $70

51job Inc. [NASDAQ: JOBS] traded at a high on 05/04/21, posting a 11.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.19. The company report on May 4, 2021 that 51job, Inc. Announces Receipt of an Updated Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company.

51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) (“51job” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has received an updated preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated May 4, 2021 (the “Proposal Letter”) from DCP Services Limited, Ocean Link Partners Limited, and Mr. Rick Yan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Consortium”), with respect to the proposed “going-private” transaction wherein the Consortium proposes to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company for US$79.05 in cash per common share (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

The Consortium was formed in furtherance of the Proposed Transaction initially set forth in the preliminary non-binding proposal letter submitted by DCP Capital Partners, L.P. to the Company on September 17, 2020, and the Proposal Letter updates the preliminary non-binding proposal letter accordingly.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1317683 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 51job Inc. stands at 2.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for JOBS stock reached $4.64 billion, with 67.41 million shares outstanding and 55.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.71K shares, JOBS reached a trading volume of 1317683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 51job Inc. [JOBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBS shares is $69.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 51job Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for 51job Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 51job Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.45.

How has JOBS stock performed recently?

51job Inc. [JOBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, JOBS shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.15 for 51job Inc. [JOBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.70, while it was recorded at 63.09 for the last single week of trading, and 68.80 for the last 200 days.

51job Inc. [JOBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 51job Inc. [JOBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +65.80. 51job Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.74.

Return on Total Capital for JOBS is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 51job Inc. [JOBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, JOBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 51job Inc. [JOBS] managed to generate an average of $17,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.51job Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for 51job Inc. [JOBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 51job Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 51job Inc. go to 3.02%.

Insider trade positions for 51job Inc. [JOBS]

There are presently around $1,775 million, or 47.40% of JOBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBS stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 4,257,705, which is approximately -6.409% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP, holding 2,711,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.31 million in JOBS stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $160.18 million in JOBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 51job Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in 51job Inc. [NASDAQ:JOBS] by around 2,835,703 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,822,625 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,284,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,943,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,958 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,569 shares during the same period.