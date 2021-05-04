why United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.39

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on May 3, 2021 that United Celebrates 40 Years of MileagePlus by Awarding Millions of Miles to Healthcare Workers.

Airline celebrates loyalty program anniversary with contest to recognize healthcare workers.

Celebration also includes an award sale, customer giveaways, partner promotions and more.

A sum of 9875761 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.36M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $54.87 and dropped to a low of $53.61 until finishing in the latest session at $54.46.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.3. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $59.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $37 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.63.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.43, while it was recorded at 53.92 for the last single week of trading, and 43.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.19 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -26.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of -$95,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -9.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,757 million, or 63.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,978,771, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 28,448,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $845.64 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 30,099,410 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 12,985,860 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 154,651,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,736,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,755,526 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,663 shares during the same period.