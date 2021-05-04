why The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $318.59

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] slipped around -24.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $288.93 at the close of the session, down -7.93%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Net Sales Increased 16% and Diluted EPS Improved to $1.24 from a Loss of $.02.

In Constant Currency, Net Sales Grew 13% and Adjusted Diluted EPS Increased 88%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock is now 8.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EL Stock saw the intraday high of $304.38 and lowest of $286.577 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 318.34, which means current price is +24.55% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 4986125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $318.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $208 to $299. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $310, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on EL stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 255 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 296.02, while it was recorded at 310.10 for the last single week of trading, and 249.41 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.35. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -178.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 21.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $63,505 million, or 91.60% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,278,359, which is approximately -0.868% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,275,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.04 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -9.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 554 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 13,106,958 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 11,614,802 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 177,652,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,374,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,329 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,101 shares during the same period.