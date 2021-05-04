Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX: WRN] jumped around 0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 11.89%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Western Copper and Gold Files Form 40-F and Annual Filings.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the SEC on March 26, 2021. The Form 40-F includes Western’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”), audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is now 30.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.62 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.92, which means current price is +42.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 841.55K shares, WRN reached a trading volume of 1527041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Copper and Gold Corporation is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, WRN shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4172, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2788 for the last 200 days.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WRN is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Copper and Gold Corporation [WRN] managed to generate an average of -$338,893 per employee.

There are presently around $24 million, or 14.39% of WRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 3,698,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 million in WRN stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $4.58 million in WRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Copper and Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Western Copper and Gold Corporation [AMEX:WRN] by around 11,161,714 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 283,767 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,311,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,756,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,129,393 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 67,215 shares during the same period.