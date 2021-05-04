Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Stock trading around $13.50 per share: What’s Next?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.50 at the close of the session, up 1.50%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Viatris Inc. to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) announced the company will take part in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will answer questions about the company at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 6550656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +37.16. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTRS is now 3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.97. Additionally, VTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] managed to generate an average of -$14,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -3.65%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,072,141, which is approximately -74.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,526,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $942.45 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -76.212% of the company’s market capitalization.