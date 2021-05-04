United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] Revenue clocked in at $89.50 billion, up 26.01% YTD: What’s Next?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] jumped around 8.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $212.20 at the close of the session, up 4.09%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that TFI International Completes Previously Announced UPS Freight Acquisition.

TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of UPS Freight, the less-than-truckload (LTL) and dedicated truckload (TL) divisions of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), for US$800 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis before working capital and other adjustments. As previously stated, approximately 90% of the acquired business will operate independently within TFI International’s LTL business segment under its new name, “TForce Freight”, while acquired dedicated TL assets will join TFI’s TL business segment.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock is now 26.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPS Stock saw the intraday high of $213.38 and lowest of $207.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 205.77, which means current price is +37.12% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 7259270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $209.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $150 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $150, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on UPS stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 155 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 279.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 50.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.70. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 23.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.40 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.30, while it was recorded at 202.46 for the last single week of trading, and 163.64 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.59.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 26.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,224.35. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,739.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $2,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 99.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 977 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 27,209,404 shares. Additionally, 856 investors decreased positions by around 28,556,835 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 430,162,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,928,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,254,055 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,994,724 shares during the same period.