Under Armour Inc. [UAA] moved down -0.58: Why It’s Important

The company report on May 4, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Settlement of Previously Disclosed Securities and Exchange Commission Matter.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), resolving a previously announced investigation related to disclosure and the impact of certain “pull forward” sales for the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2016.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Company has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $9.0 million, in addition to other non-monetary settlement terms. This settlement relates to the Company’s disclosures and does not include any allegations from the SEC that sales during these periods did not comply with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s charges. The settlement resolves all outstanding SEC claims. The SEC Staff has confirmed that it does not intend to recommend that any enforcement action be taken against the Company’s Executive Chairman, Chief Financial Officer or any other member of management in connection with this investigation.

It opened the trading session at $24.54, the shares rose to $24.62 and dropped to $23.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded 75.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 6374103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 14 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 83.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.74, while it was recorded at 24.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

There are presently around $4,015 million, or 91.00% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,344, which is approximately -1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,815,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.57 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $283.44 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -25.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 30,674,015 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 33,369,191 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 102,060,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,103,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,832,724 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,142,592 shares during the same period.