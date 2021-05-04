U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] is 51.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.53%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

– First quarter revenue of $234.4 million.

– GAAP EPS loss for the quarter of $(0.28) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EPS loss of $(0.27) per basic and diluted share.

Over the last 12 months, SLCA stock rose by 454.69%. The one-year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.19. The average equity rating for SLCA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 73.73 million shares outstanding and 71.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, SLCA stock reached a trading volume of 3758655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLCA shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $2.50 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on SLCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

SLCA Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, SLCA shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 316.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 454.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.86 and a Gross Margin at +13.62. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.49.

Return on Total Capital for SLCA is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.73. Additionally, SLCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] managed to generate an average of -$70,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

SLCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLCA.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $609 million, or 75.60% of SLCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLCA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,362,858, which is approximately 2.718% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,960,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.43 million in SLCA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $53.53 million in SLCA stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA] by around 5,334,330 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,385,806 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 46,441,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,161,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLCA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,566,425 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,950 shares during the same period.