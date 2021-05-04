Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Stock trading around $1.22 per share: What’s Next?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.79%. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Loan Facility of $37.45 Million and Other Financing Updates.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced that the Company received a commitment letter from one of its existing lenders for a $37.45 million facility (the “New Facility”). The proceeds will be used to refinance the $24.45 million existing facility secured by the M/V Squireship and the M/V Leadership (the “Existing Facility”) and will be secured as well by currently unencumbered M/V Lordship.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pursuant to the commitment letter, the earliest maturity date of the New Facility will be in December 2024 and the interest rate will be 3.5% plus LIBOR per annum. The approval is subject to completion of definitive documentation.

Over the last 12 months, SHIP stock dropped by -47.38%. The one-year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.33 million, with 156.22 million shares outstanding and 136.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.36M shares, SHIP stock reached a trading volume of 30766336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.79. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1056, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8465 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SHIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted -4.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 381,792, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 58,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $56000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 532,556 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,415,613 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,357,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,593 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 5,409,353 shares during the same period.