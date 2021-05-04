ROTH Capital slashes price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] – find out why.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 05/03/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The company report on April 25, 2021 that “New To The Street” TV Announces Two Televised Broadcastings, One on Bloomberg Television, Saturday, April 24, 2021 @ 6 Pm EDT, and a Second Broadcasting on Newsmax TV, Tomorrow, Sunday, April 25, 2021- Hour Slot 10-11am EDT.

FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV broadcast its no. 170 show on Bloomberg Television at 6 PM EST. And, broadcasting its 1- hour show tomorrow, April 25, 2021, on NEWSMAX TV from 10-11AM EST.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6874492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 7.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.29%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $372.49 million, with 326.51 million shares outstanding and 323.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.18M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 6874492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1839, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9610 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 3.40% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,815,839, which is approximately 252.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,471,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $1.3 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 1344.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 3,838,067 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 454,090 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,380,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,672,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 669,608 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 453,801 shares during the same period.