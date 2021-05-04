ROTH Capital lifts Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] closed the trading session at $2.39 on 05/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.23, while the highest price level was $2.42. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Issuance of C$12.5 Million Secured Convertible Debenture.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, announces the issuance of a C$12.5 million senior secured convertible debenture. The convertible debenture bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, has a maturity date of April 28, 2024 and is repayable by the Company at its option, prior to maturity, subject to the payment of a redemption premium. The debenture is secured by the Company’s interest in the Galena Complex and will be secured by the shares of one of the Company’s Mexican subsidiaries. The principal amount outstanding under the convertible debenture is convertible at any time at the holder’s option, into common shares of Americas Gold and Silver at a conversion price of C$3.35 per share. The proceeds were raised in anticipation of the re-opening of its Cosalá Operations in Mexico, repayment of shorter-term debt obligations, the ramp-up at Relief Canyon and for working capital purposes. The listing of the shares issuable upon conversion remains subject to the approval of the TSX.

The Company will be providing a comprehensive corporate update with its Q1-2021 results by May 15, 2021 including details of the potential re-start of its Cosalá Operations, an operational update and additional significant drill results from its Galena Complex and the ramp-up at Relief Canyon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.01 percent and weekly performance of 4.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, USAS reached to a volume of 1352183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66.

USAS stock trade performance evaluation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, USAS shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.68 and a Gross Margin at -52.12. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.93.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 26.03% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 5,550,850, which is approximately -16.446% of the company’s market cap and around 3.46% of the total institutional ownership; MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,696,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in USAS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.34 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 40.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 2,567,063 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,019,601 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,661,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,248,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,950 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 824,480 shares during the same period.