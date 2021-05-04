Precipio Inc. [PRPO] Revenue clocked in at $6.10 million, up 139.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] gained 171.98% or 3.13 points to close at $4.95 with a heavy trading volume of 315068569 shares. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Precipio Launches its Rapid COVID-19 Antibody test on Amazon Platform.

Nirmidas’ test is available to POC healthcare providers with an Amazon business account.

Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), announced that it has successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test (20 minute) which tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies, on Amazon.com’s business platform. Precipio holds the exclusive rights to distribute this product on Amazon’s platform. The antibody test, which is manufactured in the USA by Nirmidas Biotech, of California, was the first US-based test to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA for point-of-care.

It opened the trading session at $1.84, the shares rose to $4.95 and dropped to $1.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRPO points out that the company has recorded 134.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -661.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 605.95K shares, PRPO reached to a volume of 315068569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for PRPO stock

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 153.85. With this latest performance, PRPO shares gained by 112.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 581.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.97 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.88. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.41.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -60.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$186,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -182.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 389,630, which is approximately 48.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 91,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in PRPO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 20.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 354,406 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 120,557 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 313,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,411 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 120,557 shares during the same period.