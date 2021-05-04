Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $37

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] jumped around 0.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.05 at the close of the session, up 2.44%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now 22.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $31.13 and lowest of $29.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.49, which means current price is +41.91% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.57M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 18297136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.30, while it was recorded at 30.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.16 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $5,383 million, or 48.90% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,488,699, which is approximately 13.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,175,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $533.29 million in NCLH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $317.42 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 17159.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 53,355,234 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 21,588,935 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 98,423,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,367,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,251,570 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,144,186 shares during the same period.