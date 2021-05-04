Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Is Currently -0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Northern Dynasty releases ‘Environmental, Social & Governance’ (ESG) Report for Alaska’s Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) has completed an ‘Environmental, Social & Governance’ (“ESG”) Report for southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project, and posted it to its corporate website at https:

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Northern Dynasty acquired its interest in State of Alaska mineral claims at the Pebble property in 2001, and since that time has worked diligently with a number of partners to explore, plan and permit a proposed copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mine. The Pebble Project ESG Report released addresses the broad range of progressive principles, practices and commitments the Company and its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) have employed at Pebble over the past two decades to advance the project toward environmentally sound and socially responsible development.

Over the last 12 months, NAK stock rose by 3.51%. The average equity rating for NAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $297.20 million, with 509.18 million shares outstanding and 497.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.03M shares, NAK stock reached a trading volume of 7674940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6578, while it was recorded at 0.5962 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8503 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -37.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 26,079,606, which is approximately 20.787% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 9,529,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.62 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.34 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 47.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 11,738,546 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 8,327,088 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,859,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,925,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,836 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,265 shares during the same period.