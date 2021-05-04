NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] is 55.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX: NXE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.22%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that NexGen Announces Appointment of Harpreet Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Harpreet Dhaliwal to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

Over the last 12 months, NXE stock rose by 217.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 469.33 million shares outstanding and 404.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, NXE stock reached a trading volume of 4107988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.37.

NXE Stock Performance Analysis:

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexGen Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$3,432,132 per employee.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $199 million, or 18.16% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 7,252,255, which is approximately -6.626% of the company’s market cap and around 15.84% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,011,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.84 million in NXE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $19.87 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly 14.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexGen Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX:NXE] by around 8,967,886 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 10,272,290 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,027,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,267,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,387,345 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 6,478,341 shares during the same period.