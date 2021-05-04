Morgan Stanley lifts Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Manufacturers embracing Edge computing to manage growing factory data.

69% of manufacturers surveyed using Edge computing solutions to better acquire, analyze and act on critical data.

Manufacturers are undergoing fast, disruptive changes in their operations as they automate their facilities with IoT, smart sensors, AI and robotics. According to survey data from IDC Research, sponsored by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), 74% of operational data will be acquired, analyzed, and acted on within the factory. Edge computing approaches put data processing and storage closer to the network edge where people, processes and items in motion reside.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock rose by 28.61%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.5. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.83 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 992.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 9253512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.19, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.21. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

There are presently around $10,715 million, or 77.10% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,367,933, which is approximately -0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

359 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 51,487,384 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 89,757,990 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 693,936,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,181,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,887,918 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 17,892,500 shares during the same period.