Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] Revenue clocked in at $5.40 million, up 43.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX: MLSS] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.17 during the day while it closed the day at $3.04. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Milestone Scientific Reports Preliminary Sales Results for Q1 2021; Revenue Increases 61% Over the Same Period Last Year.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, provided a business update and announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental Inc., stated, “I am pleased to report that our revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased more than 61% to $2.9 million versus $1.8 million for the same period last year. We also achieved a strong sequential increase in sales of 32% versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Importantly, we witnessed growth in both our domestic and international revenues. We attribute this improvement to the success of our new dental sales and marketing strategy. At the same time, we are beginning to generate early revenue from the sale of our medical disposables, which we believe represents a transformative growth opportunity for our company.”.

Milestone Scientific Inc. stock has also gained 17.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MLSS stock has inclined by 7.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.63% and gained 43.40% year-on date.

The market cap for MLSS stock reached $200.73 million, with 64.14 million shares outstanding and 43.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 721.41K shares, MLSS reached a trading volume of 1783674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Milestone Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on MLSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Scientific Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

MLSS stock trade performance evaluation

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.37. With this latest performance, MLSS shares dropped by -18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.60. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.94.

Return on Total Capital for MLSS is now -79.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, MLSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] managed to generate an average of -$386,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Milestone Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLSS.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 13.00% of MLSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,545,820, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 24.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,111,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 million in MLSS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.45 million in MLSS stock with ownership of nearly 17.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Milestone Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX:MLSS] by around 1,543,393 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 372,169 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,651,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,567,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLSS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,912 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 103,484 shares during the same period.