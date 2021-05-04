Maxim Group lifts Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] traded at a high on 05/03/21, posting a 23.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.08. The company report on April 24, 2021 that TOP Ships Inc. Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

TOP Ships Inc., an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced that it its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.topships.org, or on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

About TOP Ships Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21900033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Top Ships Inc. stands at 18.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.39%.

The market cap for TOPS stock reached $85.30 million, with 39.73 million shares outstanding and 39.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, TOPS reached a trading volume of 21900033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has TOPS stock performed recently?

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +39.31. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.89.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.05. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] managed to generate an average of -$167,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 187.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 102,018 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 184,239 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 122,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,466 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 30,000 shares during the same period.