Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Revenue clocked in at $2.97 billion, down -6.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] slipped around -0.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $44.31 at the close of the session, down -1.99%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Inphi Corporation Announces Offers to Purchase Any and All of its Outstanding 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 and 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Inphi Corporation (“Inphi”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (“MTI”), announced that it has commenced tender offers to repurchase any and all of its outstanding 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2021 Notes, the “Notes”) in compliance with the terms of (i) the Indenture, dated as of September 12, 2016 (as amended and supplemented, the “2021 Notes Indenture”), among Inphi, MTI and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee, governing the 2021 Notes, and (ii) the Indenture, dated as of April 24, 2020 (as amended and supplemented, the “2025 Notes Indenture” and, together with the 2021 Notes Indenture, the “Indentures”), among Inphi, MTI and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, governing the 2025 Notes. The tender offers are required to be made under the Indentures as a result of the consummation on April 20, 2021 (the “Merger Date”) of the merger of Indigo Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI, with and into Inphi (the “Delaware Merger”), with Inphi continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI.

Under the terms of the Indentures, the Delaware Merger constituted a Fundamental Change and a Make-Whole Fundamental Change (such terms as defined in each of the Indentures), and holders of the Notes, therefore, have the right to require Inphi to repurchase all or a portion of their Notes at a purchase price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of their Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (as defined below).

Marvell Technology Inc. stock is now -6.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRVL Stock saw the intraday high of $45.54 and lowest of $44.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.70, which means current price is +16.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 7352764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $55.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.02, while it was recorded at 45.90 for the last single week of trading, and 43.82 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 35.70%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $32,079 million, or 74.00% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 103,264,118, which is approximately -0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 85,324,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.18 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 78,168,784 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 66,264,833 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 579,522,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,956,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,252,365 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 15,143,762 shares during the same period.