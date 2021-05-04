Market cap of Tellurian Inc. [TELL] reaches 891.11M – now what?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $2.22 price per share at the time. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the “Index”). On February 16, 2021, Index constituents Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced that they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger that, if approved by at least a majority of ENBL common unitholders, would result in ENBL common units ceasing to be publicly traded. The parties subsequently announced that a majority of ENBL common unitholders have delivered written consents approving the Merger Agreement, and, accordingly, the merger closing may occur as early as May 10, 2021. Per the Index’s methodology guide, this event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on May 7, 2021, and effective on May 10, 2021, Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) will replace ENBL as a constituent of the Index at ENBL’s then-current weight.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

Tellurian Inc. represents 311.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $891.11 million with the latest information. TELL stock price has been found in the range of $2.12 to $2.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.26M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 6658927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TELL shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $120 million, or 14.10% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,979,100, which is approximately 84.573% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,621,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.8 million in TELL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.75 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 18,975,538 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,020,546 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,098,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,094,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,920,696 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,563,926 shares during the same period.