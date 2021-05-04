Market cap of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] reaches 508.84M – now what?

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: MAAC] gained 0.91% or 0.09 points to close at $9.95 with a heavy trading volume of 8108852 shares. The company report on May 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – MAAC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (“Montes Archimedes ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MAAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Montes Archimedes, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company, and result in Roivant Sciences becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Montes Archimedes shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Montes Archimedes Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If we look at the average trading volume of 175.76K shares, MAAC reached to a volume of 8108852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for MAAC stock

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]

40 institutional holders increased their position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:MAAC] by around 17,885,945 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 129,074 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 270,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,285,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAAC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,885,945 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 129,074 shares during the same period.