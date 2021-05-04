Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 522.42M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” Surpasses 9 Million Views on Kartoon Channel!.

Schwarzenegger and Exciting Storyline Driving Exponential Growth Across All Key Metrics.

The April 23 premiere of Genius Brands International, Inc.’s (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, has proven to be a huge hit for Kartoon Channel!, with over 9 million views to date.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock is now 24.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNUS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.83 and lowest of $1.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.73, which means current price is +30.30% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.78M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 10870697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 208.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9182, while it was recorded at 1.7960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5667 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

There are presently around $30 million, or 11.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,557,486, which is approximately 57.463% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,497,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.54 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 130.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 6,318,818 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,244,441 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,149,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,712,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,218,856 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 789,823 shares during the same period.