Market cap of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] reaches 868.44M – now what?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] closed the trading session at $6.12 on 05/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $6.14. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Energy Fuels Engages Leading Consultant to Support Development of Rare Earth Separation at White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Carester SAS is recognized as one of the leading global experts on rare earth separation.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Significant experience in processing natural monazite feeds into value-added rare earth products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.66 percent and weekly performance of 12.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 294.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 4993172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. On September 22, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UUUU shares from 6.30 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 523.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $170 million, or 23.80% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,904,807, which is approximately 17.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.53% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,255,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.96 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.11 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 9.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,514,101 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,470,548 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,905,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,890,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 644,561 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 717,734 shares during the same period.