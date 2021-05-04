Market Analysts see Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.56%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Agreement to Acquire Modern Product Tanker.

Maroussi, Greece – April 29, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a medium range product tanker of approximately 47,000 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The purchase price of $20 million is expected to be funded by a combination of bank debt and cash. It is anticipated that the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will be completed during the summer of 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Over the last 12 months, PXS stock dropped by -7.27%. The one-year Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.62. The average equity rating for PXS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.87 million, with 22.90 million shares outstanding and 7.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PXS stock reached a trading volume of 8765681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $1.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Hold rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

PXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, PXS shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1618, while it was recorded at 0.9248 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9902 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxis Tankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.78.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now -2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.20. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXS.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.60% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 63,006, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.83% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 27,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in PXS stocks shares; and ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $9000.0 in PXS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 78,703 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,703 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,006 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15 shares during the same period.