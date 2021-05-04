Market Analysts see Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] gained 14.04% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Plus Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Management to host conference call at 5:00 pm ET.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. represents 8.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.49 million with the latest information. PSTV stock price has been found in the range of $2.23 to $2.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 1696164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 287.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for PSTV stock

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2905.28. Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2719.80.

Return on Total Capital for PSTV is now -76.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -307.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -393.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.81. Additionally, PSTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] managed to generate an average of -$686,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.30% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,038, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 106,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in PSTV stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.13 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly 243.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 147,059 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 119,594 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 116,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,901 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 104,729 shares during the same period.