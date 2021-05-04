Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 138.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price surged by 17.39 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on May 1, 2021 that Luokung Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter and a Request for Emergency Court Relief.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced that the Company received a notice from Nasdaq informing the Company that as a result of the Company being placed by the U.S. Department of Defense (the “DoD”) on a list (the “Section 1237 List”) of entities operating directly or indirectly in the United States and deemed to be “Communist Chinese military companies” (“CCMCs”), which are subject to certain restrictions under Executive Order 13959 (the “EO”), that trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on May 9, 2021, and that trading in the Company’s securities will be halted at the end of the trading day (8:00 pm ET) on May 7, 2021.

On January 14, 2021, the DoD added “Luokong Technology Corporation” to the Section 1237 List. However, because the DoD did not accurately spell the Company’s name, on March 10, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) informed the Company that it had formally delisted the misspelled company and re-designated Luokung using the correct spelling. OFAC’s letter confirmed that restrictions on trading of the Company’s securities or derivatives by U.S. persons would take effect on May 8, 2021, and that certain transactions solely for the purposes of divestment by U.S. persons will be permitted through March 9, 2022.

A sum of 40631521 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.43M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.32 until finishing in the latest session at $1.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.80. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3239, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8061 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 294,672 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,485,737 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,123,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,903,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,795 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,501 shares during the same period.