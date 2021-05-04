Jefferies lifts Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] loss -9.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 2777865. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 56.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $457.16 million with the latest information. KALA stock price has been found in the range of $6.87 to $7.895.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 4186704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on KALA stock. On May 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KALA shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for KALA stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.63. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1512.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.13. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1639.85.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -58.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$554,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

There are presently around $287 million, or 71.00% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,465,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.24 million in KALA stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $26.67 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 3,580,717 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,377,899 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 29,188,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,147,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,953 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 480,155 shares during the same period.