Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -3.74: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.83 at the close of the session, down -3.74%. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Ideanomics to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell Closing Out Earth Week.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that management and employees of the Company will be virtually ringing the NASDAQ closing bell to celebrate the ending of Earth week this Friday April 23, 2021 at 4:00pm ET.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are excited to close out Earth Week with the Nasdaq bell ringing ceremony. Our mission is to drive the sustainability transformation globally and we are excited how our business is developing into a truly global organization which can say it’s making a difference,” said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

Ideanomics Inc. stock is now 42.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDEX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.025 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.53, which means current price is +48.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.18M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 11657514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 357.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.14 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $49 million, or 4.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,046,961, which is approximately 127.308% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; M&T BANK CORP, holding 4,579,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.96 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.68 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 886.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 8,011,179 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,737,129 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,398,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,147,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,580 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 154,754 shares during the same period.