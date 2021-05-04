GBS Inc. [GBS] Revenue clocked in at $0.41 million, down -35.54% YTD: What’s Next?

GBS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBS] price surged by 20.76 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on April 15, 2021 that GBS, Inc. Receives Approval to Commence Validation Clinical Study for Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test.

GBS, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University (Wyss Institute) have received approval from the Harvard Longwood campus Institutional Review Board (IRB) to commence a validation study to test clinical samples from a COVID-19 repository.

The Harvard Longwood Campus Institutional Review Board (HLC IRB) is responsible for the review and oversight of human research conducted by faculty, staff, and students of Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In accordance with FDA regulations, an IRB has the authority to approve, require modifications in (to secure approval), or disapprove research. The approval is the first step towards the validation of a rapid POC diagnostic that GBS intends to develop and commercialize for the quantitative measurement of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

A sum of 2229147 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 314.02K shares. GBS Inc. shares reached a high of $4.99 and dropped to a low of $3.80 until finishing in the latest session at $4.77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GBS Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 141.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

GBS Inc. [GBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for GBS Inc. [GBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading.

GBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 31,028, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 48.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 16,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in GBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in GBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in GBS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBS] by around 49,261 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 950 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,261 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 950 shares during the same period.